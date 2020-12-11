Shopping local helps boost business this Christmas

Store manager Joanna Matheson has a range of fair-trade products at her Trade Aid Whangārei shop. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Coping with the global pandemic this year has shown how important it is to support each other. With 13 sleeps until Christmas, reporter Jenny Ling has some tips for shopping local while making a wider difference.

Covid-19 has wreaked havoc in many aspects of New Zealanders' lives this year.

It's put the brakes on overseas travel, stymied the economy, caused financial distress and increased anxiety.

The pandemic has also slowed the arrival of many goods heading for New Zealand, and many big retailers are expecting stock shortages ahead of the holiday season.

But there's one thing the Northern Advocate is certain about - Covid will not ruin Christmas.

We've pulled together a bunch of alternative Christmas gift options that not only support local residents and businesses, they also help with heritage and conservation, local charities, and farmers and artisans in developing countries.

Northland Chamber of Commerce chairman Steve Smith said the chamber is a "strong advocate" of shopping local.

But although it's always nice to support local businesses, retailers must do their bit to ensure their products and services are worth shelling out for, he said.

"The reality is local retailers have to be able to provide products and services and prices that meets the expectations of the client.

"We are keen for people to reward local businesses that go to some effort."

Smith said shopping local is all about the experience, which is often lacking when shopping online.

"If there's no experience then you're leaving yourself open to losing business to some sort of online platform."

Fair Trade

Whangārei is home to some great fair-trade shops, which means purchases will go towards benefiting the lives of others.

Trade Aid is a not-for-profit organisation that buys craft and food products from more than 80 trading partners, representing small farmers and artisans in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Pacific.

Buying gifts from the Whangārei store on the corner of Vine St and The Strand means you're helping to advance some of the world's poorest countries.

Store manager Joanna Matheson encourages people to "buy good" this Christmas.

"Many of the groups we partner with have been hit incredibly hard by the Covid pandemic and the impacts of lockdowns.

"All our products are fair trade which means every artisan, producer and farmer receives a fair price for their work.

"When things are especially hard, like they are at the moment, this has an even bigger impact."

The Himalayan Trading Post on Cameron St boasts a range of exotic goods from India, Thailand and Nepal, along with locally made products.

All the goods are handpicked with ethical trading in mind, including from Tibetan refugees and known artisans and suppliers, and profits go to the Jam Tse Dhargyey Ling Buddhist Centre in Whangārei.

Besides books, prayer flags, Tibetan incense, and other Dharma goods, the shop has clothing and accessories, silver, brass, homewares and music.

Artisan's Market co-organisers Tima Cassidy and Michele Kire reckon the Whangārei Artisans market is a great place to buy gifts. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Arts & Crafts

When it comes to arts and crafts, Northlanders are spoiled for choice.

The region is packed with talented crafters and artists who sell their wares at galleries, markets, cafes and shops.

Little Black Gallery on Kerikeri Rd features the works of more than 30 local artists who have created the coolest jewellery and paintings, along with antique compasses, candlesticks, candles, bowls and children's toys.

Or head to the Quarry Arts Centre in Whangārei where you can purchase a handcrafted bone or pounamu jewellery item or pieces made from wood, pottery, leather and textiles.

The Gallery & Cafe at Helena Bay is stocked with a large selection of paintings, wooden art, handmade furniture and ceramics, including the ultra-quirky Party People sculptures made by Far North artist Vicki Comrie- Moore.

Far North artist Vicki Comrie- Moore creates quirky Party People sculptures which are sold the Gallery & Cafe at Helena Bay and in Russell. Photo / supplied

Another great place for gifts is the Artisans' Market in Whangārei.

One of the longest-standing arts and crafts markets in Northland, it boasts close to 60 stalls.

The market is held on Saturdays from 9am to 1.30pm at Reyburn House grounds at the town basin.

Market coordinator Tima Cassidy said it's a beautiful place to spend a Saturday morning.

About 90 per cent of products are handmade which makes them unique, she said.

"You're buying a little piece of what they do; you're buying something special.

"We've got people who do it as a career and people who are hobbyists but they all pour their hearts and souls into what they make.

"The quality of their creations is amazing."

The market also holds a prize for a special Christmas hamper each year where artisans donate items. Everyone who buys something goes into the draw to win.

The last market for the year is on December 19.

Stone Store visitor host Heather Boyed said the heritage building is a great place to buy authentic and quirky gifts. Photo / Jenny Ling

Heritage

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga look after a couple of historic properties that contain gift shops.

The Stone Store in Kerikeri has a range of authentic goods reminiscent of those traded in the early 19th century alongside unique Kiwiana merchandise.

You can buy old-fashioned tools and household items, along with books, stationery, umbrellas, tote bags and keep cups, which are part of a unique "wallpaper collection".

There's also heritage fabric, embroidery, wrought iron nails, beeswax candles, dolly wood pegs and flax kete.

They even have a couple of Brown Bess muskets, non-firing replicas of the original musket traded between ship merchants in the Bay of Islands and local Māori.

Pompallier Mission in Russell also has a range of gifts which include books and stationery.

Heritage New Zealand Northland area manager Bill Edwards said profits from items go towards helping the national heritage agency maintain its properties, pay staff and the general conservation of the buildings.

"There's all sorts of cool and quirky stuff and that's going to enhance your understanding of where you visit or live," Edwards said.

"Not only are you spending money to get interesting products, you're also helping in the long-term heritage of the country."

Knowledgeable staff are on hand to explain the stories behind the gifts.

Focus Paihia chairman Grant Harnish believes purchasing adventure activities for loved ones is better than material items. Photo / Jenny Ling

Adventures

Instead of buying material items that can be under appreciated and end up in landfill or on Trade Me, why not give an adventure or experience?

Northland is home to a multitude of activities from the mildly tame to the wildly adventurous.

There's New Zealand's highest tandem skydiving experience at Skydive Bay of Islands, next to the airport in Kerikeri, or book a boat tour and cruise through various companies based in Paihia.

Focus Paihia chairman Grant Harnish said there's also para sailing, kayaking and cycling tours, and Thunder Trike Tours, which do fully guided tours on V8 Chevrolet trikes.

"The Waitangi Mountain Bike Park is another good one, you could get someone a membership to ride the bike trails for a year.

"There's loads of stuff to do."

Harnish said any local business would be happy to make up a gift voucher if they didn't already have them.

Harnish, who runs Salt Air helicopter sightseeing tours, said he prefers giving an experience as they provide lasting memories.

"It's such an amazing thing to give people.

"A lot of the time people don't have the funds or time or they don't organise those things, but when it's given to them, they go and do it. It's truly memorable."

Donna Badorek, from Donna Doolittle's Animal Rescue, has 2021 calendars packed with pictures of happy rescue animals for sale on Facebook. Photo / file.

Donations

Donna Badorek, from Donna Doolittle's Animal Rescue in Kaitaia, has gorgeous 2021 calendars packed with pictures of happy rescue animals for sale on Facebook. The calendars raise money to help Badorek continue her cause.

Or why not sponsor a pet through the Bay of Islands Animal Rescue? This monthly gift will help fund the shelter, food, and veterinary care for dogs and cats that have been neglected or abused.

Purchases from your local SPCA help the organisation continue its work in the community, which include learn-to-read storybooks, calendars and annual memberships.

Plenty of other worthy charities in the region would be pleased to receive a helping hand.

Northland Community Foundation takes endowment funds and identifies which Northland charities need donations.

General manager Greta Buchanan said the organisation accepts gift vouchers and works with "whoever the donor wants us to work with".

"Everyone had a really rough year particularly some charities. If they [customers] don't know who to give to, we can help.

"If you are interested in donating local it's a good way to make sure it stays local."

Puketona Christmas Tree Farm owner Andrew Thorne said a good tree will usually last one month if cared for properly. Photo / supplied

Christmas tree care

You've painstakingly picked out the greenest, freshest, bushiest Christmas tree, loaded it into the car and lugged it into the living room.

But how do you make sure this magnificent specimen stays healthy until the big day?

Puketona Christmas Tree Farm owner Andrew Thorne, who has been planting, harvesting and selling Christmas trees for two years with his partner Deirdre, said a good tree will usually last one month if cared for properly.

Once it's cut down it needs to be in fresh water within 20 minutes – any longer and you'll need to take off one centimetre from the bottom of the tree "like a bouquet of flowers".

"The tree will take on a little wilt at the top from the shock of being cut but will be maintained right the way through," Thorne said.

Thorne said he's heard the advice of putting aspirin and lemonade into the water bucket.

But it's best to stick with fresh water, he said.

It's important not to let the tree dry out; it will need topping up with two to four litres of water a day.

Don't position it in direct sunlight or place it near the air conditioning unit, as they will dry the tree out.