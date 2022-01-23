Human remains found in search for missing man

The remains were found by members of Waa's whānau, who had continued to look for him. Photo / 123RF

By RNZ

Human remains have been found in the bush in Pipiwai, near where Northland man Kukama Waa was missing.

While the remains have not been formally identified, police said in a statement they were found in an area near where Waa was missing.

The formal search for Waa was suspended on January 21, after a large search and rescue effort over the last fortnight.

The remains were found by members of Waa's whānau, who had continued to look for him following the suspension of the formal search.

Waa, 58, had been missing since January 5 in an area described by police as remote with rugged terrain.

Police said an update would be provided in coming days, once formal identification had taken place.

- RNZ