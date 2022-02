Human remains were discovered at a Te Awamutu construction site. Photo / File

Human remains were discovered at a Te Awamutu construction site. Photo / File

Human remains, established as pre-1900s, have been dug up at a Waikato residential construction site.

The remains were found in Frontier Estate, Te Awamutu, said Sergeant Rob Pierce.

They were found by digger workers carrying out earthworks.

Pierce said a skull and other bones were discovered.

The bones are to be uplifted by a local iwi.

- More to come