By RNZ

Three special feathers have been sold at an auction in Auckland today for more than $10,000 each.

Webb’s head of decorative arts, Leah Morris said one rare huia feather sold for $19,000, another went under the hammer for $13,000 and the third for $10,000.

A huia feather up for auction by Webb's. Photo: Supplied / Webb's Auction House

Morris said a buyer is still negotiating over the sale of a fourth feather and a fifth was sold privately for $5000.