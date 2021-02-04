How Wellington will be celebrating Waitangi this weekend

Te Wharewaka o Poneke, Waka Salute. Photo / Supplied

Wellington will celebrate Waitangi Day with events across the region.

In Wellington City, a Whānau Film Night will start the long weekend tonight from 6pm in Waitangi Park.

Māoriland Film Festival will present a selection of short films, followed by the iconic Poi E.

Pack a picnic dinner and join others in the park the evening before Waitangi Day.

That night "What if the city was a theatre?" opens at Whairepo Lagoon with a performance of The Whairepo Lagoon Dance directed by Malia Johnston and created by Movement Of The Human.

The Whairepo Lagoon Dance. Photo / Supplied

Following the lagoon performances, catch Colossal's Metronome in Odlin's Plaza, and be one of the first to see the brand new artwork, Ngake Me Whātaitai, light up Oriental Bay's Carter Fountain at dusk.

On Saturday from midday Waitangi Park will host an award-winning line-up of Māori performers, food and culture.

A delicious hāngi will be available, but you'll need to be quick as there are only 500 servings.

Alternatively, people can dig into a cafe version of the Karaka Cafe hāngi, available there from 10.30am to midday.

Brand new artwork, Ngake Me Whātaitai, light up Oriental Bay's Carter Fountain at dusk on Friday. Photo / Supplied

The Māoriland Film Bus will also be on site screening the six short films from the night before on a rolling programme throughout the day.

People can also head along to Whairepo Lagoon on Saturday to help celebrate Waitangi Day and Te Raukura, Te Wharewaka o Pōneke's 10th birthday.

A ceremonial waka will be on the water, along with kapa haka rōpū, raranga (weaving), waka ama and some fun activities for the whole whānau, our tamariki, mokopuna.

Porirua will host one of the largest Waitangi Day events in New Zealand at Te Rauparaha Park.

The celebration includes a jam-packed day of performances including with Ainslie Allen and Aotea College's Barbershop, along with The Voice Australia competitor Elle Monnery, world-renowned opera singer Ben Makisi, and headliner Sammy J.

The Ōtaki Kite Festival. Photo / Supplied

Ōtaki Beach will be transformed with hundreds of colourful kites taking to the skies on Saturday.

The Ōtaki Kite Festival is pitched as being for everyone including kids, grown-ups, amateurs, and professionals.

In Upper Hutt, for the first time ever, Brewtown Summer Meltdown '21 will take place this Waitangi Day.

Kiwi music legends Katchafire, supported by Jed Parsons and TOI, will perform at Brewtown under their brand new tent on the main lawn.

Brewtown in Upper Hutt. Photo / Saani Weitenberg

Masterton's biggest music festival, WaiFest will also take place on Waitangi Day at Queen Elizabeth Park.

The music line-up features Lion Rezz, Israel Starr, Sianne and Friends (Sianne Dougherty), and Majic Paora.