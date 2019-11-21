How to tell if you're a manager or a leader

For many people, career progression equals doing time as an average employee then moving up the ranks into a management position. But just because you've got 'manager' in your job title, are you automatically a good leader? Not always.



Broadly speaking, leaders are behind the vision while managers implement it. Leaders motivate their staff and give them 'the feels' for the company. Managers direct their people and resources to achieve those business priorities. Staff members loyally follow great leaders because they believe in the same things, but leaders need effective managers under them to turn their vision into reality.



Facts v fluff



A major difference between the two is their focus on the fluffy stuff. Leaders are inspirational and charismatic. They often start mentoring relationships with staff and help them become bigger and better people. They might quickly move from one big idea to another, leaving their managers to figure out how to make them actually happen.



Managers focus on the day-to-day stuff. Their primary focus is on the work that needs doing, and some easily overlook the person in a role for the work that they're meant to be doing. This crossroad is why some people struggle to deal with their manager.



The disconnect between managers and staff



While employees need structure and direction in order to do their jobs effectively, they also need to feel appreciated and validated. They need to know that what they're doing means something.



When a manager is simply focused on hitting targets and meeting KPIs, without taking the professional (and sometimes personal) wellbeing of their staff into consideration, staff might feel like they're just a number, that they're not important. They might feel bored and uninspired at work, and even arriving at work every morning could be a major effort.



Can a manager be a leader?



For a so-so manager to become a great manager, they need to be a great leader too. The ability to motivate people to do their best by putting the employee at the centre of their decision-making should be at the forefront of management training, yet it's often a skill that's overlooked.



So what are some leadership fundamentals all managers should excel in?



1. Communicate effectively. Understand your communication style – and how your employees communicate. A good leader can change how they communicate depending on who they're dealing with.



2. Encourage out-of-the-box thinking. The more freedom you give your team, the more they'll want to work for you.



3. Practice what you preach. A good leader stays late when everyone else has does. When your team sees you doing the hard yards alongside them, they'll be more likely to work harder.



4. Empower your team. Give them opportunities to excel, then praise them when they do.



5. Offer recognition and rewards. Sure, they're getting paid to do their job, but sometimes something more personal goes further. Appropriate recognition and rewards will remind your team that you do notice their hard work and that it's appreciated.