Participants will be taught how to set up temporary animal shelters, prevent injuries, and stop the spread of diseases when existing shelters and pounds are regularly full during emergencies.

The MPI was first introduced to Ifaw during their work following Cyclone Gabrielle when they helped set up an evacuation centre at Hastings Racecourse to care for wildlife, horses, and pets.

The floods during the 2023 cyclone hit pets and livestock hard, with the Hastings shelter housing up to 30 pets at a time.

Dozens of animals including dogs, cats, chickens and even goldfish were cared for at the shelter, which had an onsite vet available as well.

“Most recently, we helped save pets and wildlife from Ukrainian war zones, wildfires in Greece, and floods in France,” said Ifaw’s animal rescue programme officer Robert Leach.

The main target is to educate councils, government agencies, zoos, wildlife parks, and iwi organisations, who will be the main people running evacuation centres.

According to UN reports, due to climate change, disasters have doubled worldwide since 2000, and the best way to prepare against future incidents is to plan for them.

Over 200 people and organisations have registered interest in the workshops.

The first workshop, held in Wellington from July 13-14, is already booked out.