How missing Marokopa family may be found: Private investigator suggests likely theory after sighting

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
A helicopter has been spotted flying over the Marokopa area this morning. Police continue to their fugitive search for Tom Phillips. Video / NZ Herald
  • A private investigator has suggested the most likely way Tom Phillips and his three children may be found.
  • Police are again searching for the father and his children who have been missing from Marokopa since December 2021.
  • Police were deployed to Marokopa on Thursday and two helicopters swept the area over the weekend.

An expert has revealed how Tom Phillips and his three children could eventually be found after police determined the sighting of the four last week was “credible”.

Police were dispatched Thursday night after receiving a tip that Phillips, Ember, Maverick and Jayda who have been missing since 2021, had been seen in the bush west of Coutts Rd.

Private investigator Chris Budge told Newstalk ZB’s Jack Tame that it was “great” the children have been seen and how quickly the police reacted.

“I think they are going to be found by accidentally seeing them as in this case on Thursday,” he said.

“This is the first time all three of the children have been sighted, which is positive information, and we know it will be reassuring for the children’s wider family,” police said.

After a three-day search, including the use of a military helicopter, “nothing further of significance” was found, according to police.

“Investigators will now assess information gathered to determine any next steps,” said Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders.

“Police continue to urge those in the Marokopa community to remain alert and report any suspicious activity, no matter how minor, to us.”

Pig hunters reported seeing the missing family on Thursday night, the Herald understands.

Police ramped up search efforts in Marokopa and surrounding areas for the missing family in June.

The children of Tom Phillips: (left to right) Jayda, Maverick and Ember. Photo / NZME
An $80,000 reward was offered for two weeks in June in return for information leading to the children’s safe return.

While the family was not found, police received 50 tips “deemed worthy of consideration” before the June 25 deadline.

Before Thursday’s sighting, police alleged Phillips was seen on November 2, 2023 on CCTV after an attempted burglary at a Piopio store.

Security footage from the shop showed a masked pair, believed to be Phillips and one of his children, smashing the front glass and fleeing north after the alarm was set off about 2am.

Phillips vanished for the first time with his three young children on September 11, 2021.

The family returned home three weeks later, but on December 9 an arrest warrant was issued for Phillips after he failed to appear before court.

In a video message this year, the children’s mother Cat said: “I am standing here before you today begging you for your help to bring my babies home”.

”They are just innocent children, they do not deserve to be treated this way. They do not deserve the life that is being provided to them right now.”

