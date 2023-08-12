The house and garage on Wanaka Pl in Pakuranga Heights were in flames. Photo / Alex Cairns

A house and an electric vehicle in a garage caught fire in Pakuranga Heights, Auckland this evening.

The split-level house off Wanaka Pl could be seen engulfed in flames, burning on opposite ends of the property.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said they were called to the fire shortly before 5pm.

The spokesperson said an electric vehicle was found on fire inside the garage.

Initially, three fire engines were sent to the blaze, followed by two more and a specialist appliance.

Fenz investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Nobody was reported to be injured.























