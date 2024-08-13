It was crowned Waikato Supreme House of the Year and also won the Craftsmanship Award, New Home $2 million-$4 million category, Outdoor Living Excellence Award, Bathroom Excellence Award, Kitchen Excellence Award, Lifestyle Award, and a Gold Award.

The house features two wings: one aligned with the street and the other with the Waikato River.

The judges said the house was located in a “picturesque setting” and was built to “maximise” the surrounding views and sunlight through internal spaces and sheltered outdoor areas.

“It integrates art, furniture, warm timber, and concrete interiors to create a harmonious living environment.”

The judges commented on the shape of the house saying it had “geometrical complexity”.

“The roof forms sit at angles to the stepping and tapering walls below, creating complex forms and junctions.

Image 1 of 17 : Te Hiringa, Waikato Tainui’s first iwi residential housing development, was built by Iconic Construction and won the Multi Unit (Apartments/Duplexes/Terrace Housing) Category and a Gold Award for a home in Hamilton. Photo / Registered Master Builders

“This home beautifully blends industrial elements with the warmth of natural timber... through a combination of concrete, metal-clad structures, and timber cut-outs.”

About the bathroom, the judges said it was “a sanctuary of style and elegance”, reflecting the home’s commitment to luxury and detail.

Meanwhile, another Cambridge home, by G.D Pringle Building, scooped up three awards.

It won the Waikato Supreme Renovation of the Year Award, Renovation $500,000-$1 million category and a Gold Award.

The renovation transformed a 1920s American-style concrete bungalow into a modern home while preserving its historical elegance.

JBH Builders' project in Waihī Beach won the New Home over $4 million award category. Photo / Registered Master Builders

The judges said the transformation of the internal spaces required significant engineering to support the concrete structure, allowing for the creation of an open-plan farm-style kitchen and dining room with a herringbone floor.

In total, the seven regional competitions drew in close to 300 entries this year.

Registered Master Builders chief executive, Ankit Sharma, said the organisers were “continually impressed” by the outstanding builds, level of expertise, and craftsmanship demonstrated by Master Builders throughout Aotearoa.

“It’s amazing to see how our Master Builder members consistently push boundaries, showcasing innovative approaches from product use to intricate architectural detailing,” Sharma said.

The Top 100 homes will now undergo a second round of judging with the winners of the national awards to be announced on November 23.

The awards have been running for over three decades.

House of the Year 2024 Top 100

The Top 100 list features the below 19 houses from the Waikato.

Grayling Builders, Cambridge, New Home $2 million-$4 million

New Home $2 million-$4 million J A Bell Building, Rukuhia, New Home $2 million-$4 million

New Home $2 million-$4 million Brown Construction, Raglan, New Home $1.5 million-$2 million

New Home $1.5 million-$2 million Linecrest Homes, Cambridge, New Home $1 million-$1.5 million

New Home $1 million-$1.5 million BDC Homes, Morrinsville, New Home $1 million-$1.5 million

New Home $1 million-$1.5 million Design Builders (Waikato), Ōtorohanga, New Home $1 million-$1.5 million

New Home $1 million-$1.5 million Symphony Construction, Waikato, New Home $750,000-$1 million

New Home $750,000-$1 million Iconic Construction, Hamilton, Multi-Unit (Apartments/Duplexes/Terrace Housing)

Multi-Unit (Apartments/Duplexes/Terrace Housing) Victorian Designer Homes, Cambridge, GIB Show Home

GIB Show Home 8 Great Homes, Hamilton, Builder’s Own Home

Builder’s Own Home G.D Pringle Building, Cambridge, Renovation $500,000-$1 million

Renovation $500,000-$1 million JBH Builders, Waihī Beach, New Home over $4 million

New Home over $4 million Shaw Builders, Waihī Beach, New Home over $4 million

New Home over $4 million A Knight Design & Build, Waihī Beach, New Home $1.5 million-$2 million

New Home $1.5 million-$2 million Reside Construction, Waihī Beach, Renovation $1 million-$2 million

Renovation $1 million-$2 million Built Spaces, Taupō, New Home $1 million-$1.5 million

New Home $1 million-$1.5 million Stroud Homes Bay of Plenty, Waihī Beach, New Home $1 million-$1.5 million

New Home $1 million-$1.5 million David Reid Homes Taupō, Taupō, GIB Show Home

GIB Show Home Reside Construction, Waihi Beach, Builder’s Own Home



