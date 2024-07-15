Advertisement
2024 Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition: Waihī Beach home takes supreme award

Rotorua Daily Post
4 mins to read
A Waihī Beach home has won the Supreme House of the Year Award at the 2024 Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

The home, built by Shaw Builders, also won the Pink Batts Craftmanship Award, APL Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award, New Home over $4 million category, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, Outdoor Living Excellence Award, Gerrand Flooring Lifestyle Award, and a Gold Award.

In a statement today judges said they were “captivated by this beautiful home that exemplifies building excellence and remarkable architecture”.

“Built with unparalleled precision to meet stringent design requirements, this beautiful home by Shaw Builders exemplifies building excellence and stands apart due to its remarkable architecture,” judges said.

“Expansive loggias that stretch the entire width of the building offer generous, interconnected outdoor living spaces, perfect for a relaxed lifestyle.

“The flawless integration of art, furniture, and colour within the interior fashions a harmonious living environment. Alongside impressive sustainability credentials, this house is the gold standard of design and craftsmanship.”

Another project in Waihī Beach took out the Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Supreme Renovation of the Year Award.

The renovation by Reside Construction “transformed a beachfront bach into a modern and versatile beach getaway.”

Judges said they were “impressed with the craftmanship and attention to detail in every corner of this house which has been built to last.”

This project also won the Builders Academy Renovation $1 million - $2 million category and a Gold Award.

SUMMARY OF AWARDS:

Supreme House of the Year - Shaw Builders - Waihī Beach

Supreme Renovation of the Year - Reside Construction - Waihī Beach

Pink Batts Craftmanship Award - Shaw Builders - Waihī Beach

APL Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award - Shaw Builders - Waihī Beach

New Home over $4 million - Shaw Builders - Waihī Beach

Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million - Falcon Build – Pāpāmoa, Tauranga

Builders Academy New Home $1.5 million - $2 million - A Knight Design & Build - Waihī Beach

CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million - Built Spaces - Waitahanui, Taupō

Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million - Penny Homes - Nukuhau, Taupō

GIB Show Home - David Reid Homes Taupō - Kinloch, Taupō

Builder’s Own Home - Reside Construction - Waihī Beach

Renovation over $2 million - Kuriger Builders Tauranga - Tauriko, Tauranga

Builders Academy Renovation $1 million - $2 million - Reside Construction - Waihī Beach

Renovation up to $500,000 - A Knight Design & Build - Waiau, Western Bay of Plenty

Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award - Shaw Builders - Waihī Beach

PDL by Schneider Electric Smart Home Award - JBH Builders - Bowentown, Waihī Beach

Kitchen Excellence Award - Kuriger Builders Tauranga - Tauriko, Tauranga

Outdoor Living Excellence Award - Shaw Builders - Waihī Beach

Gerrand Flooring Lifestyle Award - Shaw Builders - Waihī Beach

Gold Award:

· A Knight Design & Build - Waiau, Western Bay of Plenty

· A Knight Design & Build - Waihī Beach

· Built Spaces - Waitahanui, Taupō

· David Reid Homes Taupō - Kinloch, Taupō

· Design Builders (BOP) – Ōmokoroa, Tauranga

· Fairbairn Builders - Pāpāmoa, Tauranga

· Falcon Build - Pāpāmoa, Tauranga

· Harwood Homes NZ - Pāpāmoa, Tauranga

· JBH Builders - Pāpāmoa, Tauranga

· JBH Builders - Bowentown, Waihī Beach

· Keam Construction - Okere Falls, Lake Rotoiti

· Kuriger Builders Tauranga – Tauriko, Tauranga

· Landmark Homes BOP - Mount Maunganui, Tauranga

· Landmark Homes Eastern BOP & Rotorua – Waiotahe, Ōpōtiki

· Landmark Homes Taupō - Kinloch, Taupō

· Penny Homes – Wharewaka, Taupō

· Penny Homes - Nukuhau, Taupō

· Proform Homes - Te Puna, Tauranga

· Reside Construction - Waihī Beach (BOP-52209-6-14)

· Reside Construction - Waihī Beach (BOP-52209-7-3)

· Shaw Builders - Waihī Beach

· Stroud Homes Bay of Plenty - Waihī Beach

· The Thorne Group B.O.P. – Pāpāmoa, Tauranga

Silver Award:

· Jennian Homes Tauranga - Ōmokoroa, Tauranga

· Topline Carpenters - Bethlehem, Tauranga

· Versatile Tauranga - Bethlehem, Tauranga

Bronze Award:

· Stroud Homes Bay of Plenty – Otūmoetai, Tauranga

