“Expansive loggias that stretch the entire width of the building offer generous, interconnected outdoor living spaces, perfect for a relaxed lifestyle.
“The flawless integration of art, furniture, and colour within the interior fashions a harmonious living environment. Alongside impressive sustainability credentials, this house is the gold standard of design and craftsmanship.”
Another project in Waihī Beach took out the Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Supreme Renovation of the Year Award.
The renovation by Reside Construction “transformed a beachfront bach into a modern and versatile beach getaway.”
Judges said they were “impressed with the craftmanship and attention to detail in every corner of this house which has been built to last.”
This project also won the Builders Academy Renovation $1 million - $2 million category and a Gold Award.
SUMMARY OF AWARDS:
Supreme House of the Year - Shaw Builders - Waihī Beach
Supreme Renovation of the Year - Reside Construction - Waihī Beach
Pink Batts Craftmanship Award - Shaw Builders - Waihī Beach
APL Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award - Shaw Builders - Waihī Beach
New Home over $4 million - Shaw Builders - Waihī Beach
Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million - Falcon Build – Pāpāmoa, Tauranga
Builders Academy New Home $1.5 million - $2 million - A Knight Design & Build - Waihī Beach
CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million - Built Spaces - Waitahanui, Taupō
Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million - Penny Homes - Nukuhau, Taupō
GIB Show Home - David Reid Homes Taupō - Kinloch, Taupō
Builder’s Own Home - Reside Construction - Waihī Beach
Renovation over $2 million - Kuriger Builders Tauranga - Tauriko, Tauranga
Builders Academy Renovation $1 million - $2 million - Reside Construction - Waihī Beach
Renovation up to $500,000 - A Knight Design & Build - Waiau, Western Bay of Plenty
Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award - Shaw Builders - Waihī Beach
PDL by Schneider Electric Smart Home Award - JBH Builders - Bowentown, Waihī Beach
Kitchen Excellence Award - Kuriger Builders Tauranga - Tauriko, Tauranga
Outdoor Living Excellence Award - Shaw Builders - Waihī Beach
Gerrand Flooring Lifestyle Award - Shaw Builders - Waihī Beach
Gold Award:
· A Knight Design & Build - Waiau, Western Bay of Plenty
· A Knight Design & Build - Waihī Beach
· Built Spaces - Waitahanui, Taupō
· David Reid Homes Taupō - Kinloch, Taupō
· Design Builders (BOP) – Ōmokoroa, Tauranga
· Fairbairn Builders - Pāpāmoa, Tauranga
· Falcon Build - Pāpāmoa, Tauranga
· Harwood Homes NZ - Pāpāmoa, Tauranga
· JBH Builders - Pāpāmoa, Tauranga
· JBH Builders - Bowentown, Waihī Beach
· Keam Construction - Okere Falls, Lake Rotoiti
· Kuriger Builders Tauranga – Tauriko, Tauranga
· Landmark Homes BOP - Mount Maunganui, Tauranga
· Landmark Homes Eastern BOP & Rotorua – Waiotahe, Ōpōtiki
· Landmark Homes Taupō - Kinloch, Taupō
· Penny Homes – Wharewaka, Taupō
· Penny Homes - Nukuhau, Taupō
· Proform Homes - Te Puna, Tauranga
· Reside Construction - Waihī Beach (BOP-52209-6-14)
· Reside Construction - Waihī Beach (BOP-52209-7-3)
· Shaw Builders - Waihī Beach
· Stroud Homes Bay of Plenty - Waihī Beach
· The Thorne Group B.O.P. – Pāpāmoa, Tauranga
Silver Award:
· Jennian Homes Tauranga - Ōmokoroa, Tauranga
· Topline Carpenters - Bethlehem, Tauranga
· Versatile Tauranga - Bethlehem, Tauranga
Bronze Award:
· Stroud Homes Bay of Plenty – Otūmoetai, Tauranga