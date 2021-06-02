Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

House fire in Lake Hayes Estate

Emergency services at the scene in Lake Hayes Estate this evening. Photo / Supplied

Otago Daily Times

A house fire near Queenstown spread to a neighbouring property before being brought under control on Wednesday night.

Crews were alerted to the blaze, in Dewar St in Lake Hayes Estate, about 7.15pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

They arrived to find one property "well involved" and the blaze spreading to a neighbouring property.

By 7.50pm the fire had been mostly extinguished and crews were damping down hotspots, the spokesman said.

It was thought no-one was in either property, and there were no reports of any injuries.

Police and ambulance also attended.

A fire investigator would be examining the scene.