Wellington University building partially closed today after fire

Fire and Emergency were alerted to the blaze at Victoria University's Rutherford House early this morning. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Fire and Emergency were called to a blaze at Victoria University's Rutherford House this morning.

Four crews found a small fire in the building's upper levels about 5.30am. It has now been put out and there are no reports of any injuries.

A Victoria University spokesperson said the building's sprinkler system were activated, which caused some water and smoke damage.

Levels 3-12 of the building are closed while the damage is assessed.

Staff who usually work in Rutherford House have been asked to work from home or another location today.

The ground, first, second and mezzanine floors are open, which will give students access to study spaces, lecture theatres and the library.

The fitness centre in the basement is also open, the spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.