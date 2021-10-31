House destroyed by fire in Whangaehu near Whanganui

Four fire crews responded to a fire that destroyed a house in Whangaehu on Sunday night. Photo / NZME

A house was destroyed after a fire in Whangaehu, near Whanganui, on Sunday night.

Fire and Emergency NZ said they were alerted to the fire at 9pm on Sunday and arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

Units from Marton, Bulls, Rātana and Whanganui responded to the blaze.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire took 40 minutes to get under control. The house was occupied but no one was injured in the blaze.

Seven hours later in nearby Whanganui, two fire engines responded to reports of a car on fire on Ingestre St around 4am on Monday.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters, and police are investigating the cause of the blaze.