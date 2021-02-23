House destroyed by fire in West Auckland suburb

A house has been destroyed by a ferocious fire in a West Auckland suburb overnight.
Several fire crews and emergency services were called to a property on Gwendoline Ave, in Te Atatū Peninsula, just after midnight.
A northern fire communications spokesman said they received multiple calls to the blaze - which at its height, was categorised as a second alarm fire.
Seven fire trucks were called to the scene and the blaze was brought under control at 12.38am, the spokesman said.
No injuries were reported and there was no danger to neighbouring homes, he said.