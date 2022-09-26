House 'completely destroyed' in fire in Whakatu, near Hastings

A well-involved fire on a property on Railway Rd, Whakatu, Hastings, was put out by Hastings fire fighters this morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

A well-involved fire on a property on Railway Rd, Whakatu, Hastings, was put out by Hastings fire fighters this morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

A house has been destroyed by fire in Whakatu, near Hastings, on Tuesday morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three Hastings fire trucks attended a "well-involved" house fire on Railway Rd, Whakatu, about 5.45am.

Hastings station officer Fred Housham said all occupants managed to get out of the house safely.

He said the fire was extinguished relatively quickly, but firefighters remained on the scene until about 9.30am.

"The place is completely destroyed," Housham said.

Hastings station officer Fred Housham said all occupants managed to get out of the house safely and the fire did not spread to neighbouring properties. Photo / Warren Buckland

"The guys did really well, they stopped the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties."

He said the cause of the fire is currently unknown and the fire investigator was due to arrive on the scene later Tuesday morning.