Five fire trucks have been sent to the blaze in Enderly, Hamilton. Photo / NZME

Fire crews are fighting a blaze at a house in Hamilton.

They were called to Byron Rd in Enderley just after 5am.

Five fire engines were sent but just three and crews are now mopping up.

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Craig Dally says no one was inside and no one was hurt.