Hot weather: Weekend temperatures heating up to 30C again across New Zealand

MetService National weather: January 8th - 9th

Another scorching couple of days lie in store for much of New Zealand as the mercury is set to rocket to 30C or higher in parts of both islands.

MetService says temperatures are set to rise today as the cooler southerly winds that swept over the country in recent days die out.



Alexandra is forecast to reach a high of 30C, while Taumarunui and Wanaka are not far behind on 28C.

It comes as forecasters keep a close on a tropical cyclone forming between Vanuatu and Fiji which may end up making a direct hit on the North Island. However, there is still uncertainty surrounding the storm's likely path; more precise details will be known in coming days.

MetService forecaster Ashlee Parkes said scattered cloud across the country was set to burn off across the morning and reveal a day bathed in sunshine.

"For most places today it will be quite nice," she said.

"A lot of areas should see lots of sunshine today."

The exception would be the West Coast of the South Island, which would remain cloudy, with isolated light showers.



Parkes said with the cooler air departing our shores, many places would experience the hot temperatures that cloaked the country over New Year.

"Things are warming up again this weekend. Alexandra is going for a high of 30C today and most other areas are pushing into the mid-20s.

"Tomorrow will be another warm day as well with Gisborne, Napier and Hastings all 30C or slightly higher."

Parkes said Hastings was in for a scorching day, with a high of 32C forecast.

While the North Island was set to enjoy the golden weather across both days a front was due to move onto the bottom of the South Island tomorrow bringing rain and showers to western and southern regions.