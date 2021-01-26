Hot tips: Hawke's Bay heat warnings as it hits 27C in Hastings by 10am

A HB DHB medicine specialist has been handing out advice for workers out in the heat. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay District Health Board wants workers and those outside this week to look after themselves in hot weather conditions.

Wednesday is expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius in Hastings by the afternoon on Wednesday, and was already 27C by 10am. It's also expected to be 33C on Thursday, according to MetService.

HBDHB public health medicine specialist Rachel Eyre said outdoor workers can be more at risk of dehydration, sunburn and overheating when temperatures are high.

"If you do work outdoors, make sure you have water with you and drink it often - at least half a litre an hour," she said.

"Wear a wide-brimmed hat, loose long-sleeved clothing that protects you from the sun, and reapply sunscreen often and avoid working in the midday sun - if you can."

Dr Eyre said other groups that are more vulnerable to extreme heat include elderly, babies and those with medical conditions.

"Babies and young children need to be watched carefully as they are at higher risk than others of dehydrating quickly in this heat," she said. "And never leave children in a car, even for a moment."

Eyre said young children and babies can overheat much more quickly than adults.

"It can lead to serious dehydration and even death," she said.

With it being the final week of the school holidays, Dr Eyre advised that any outdoor activities should be planned for early in the day to avoid the sun between 11am and 4pm - when its ultraviolet rays are most fierce.

Dr Eyre is reminding people to stay hydrated and be SunSmart in Hawke's Bay's intense heat. Photo / Warren Buckland

Signs that children are becoming dangerously dehydrated include: pale clammy skin, sleepiness and floppiness, fewer wet nappies than usual, dark urine and irritability.

Eyre said if parents are concerned about their child and an extra drink of water is not helping, they should seek medical advice.

She said older people can also be at risk, especially those who suffer from confusion - they may not know or may not be able to communicate that they are thirsty.

"Older people being cared for should be offered water more often than usual, kept as cool as possible and watched for changes in condition, especially increased confusion or fainting," Dr Eyre said.

There are things everyone can do to stay cool and healthy during extreme temperatures:

-Drink plenty of water

-Avoid alcohol - which can dehydrate you

-Eat frozen snacks

-Stay out of the sun if you can

-Exercise or do outdoor activities early in the morning or later in the evening

-Keep an eye on neighbours, especially the elderly

-And be SunSmart - slip, slop, slap and wrap

The medical specialist added that if you or someone you know feels dizzy, weak or has an intense thirst or headache it may be dehydration.

"Drink some water and rest in a cool place," she said.

If symptoms persist or there is concern about heat related issues seek medical advice from your GP, or call Healthline FREE on 0800 611 116 for advice from a trained registered nurse.