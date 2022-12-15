Police say a 27-year-old man stole two boxes of uniforms from the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Dunedin Central Station on Castle St. Photo / ODT

A Dunedin man was caught wandering the streets in a stolen firefighter’s uniform after raiding the city’s central fire station - and leaving his own pants behind.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 27-year-old man walked into the driveway of the Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) Dunedin Central Station on Castle St about 9.30pm.

The man took two cardboard boxes of Fenz uniforms, Snr Sgt Bond said.

At the front of the building the man put on a pair of firefighter’s pants and left his own trousers behind.

He left the area, also wearing a flash hood.

He was located by police in South Rd about 10pm, still wearing the uniform.

The man was arrested and charged with burglary and would appear in court this morning, Snr Sgt Bond said.