Keynote speakers at New Zealand's largest Hospitality conference in Christchurch, July 30. Photo / Katie Oliver

Doocey said an important aspect of securing the industry’s future is “prioritising mental health and wellbeing and how to better mental health in the workforce”.

He also said improving mental health and wellbeing is central to getting young people interested in the industry.

Hospitality NZ chief executive Steve Armitage said they will be working closely with Doocey to improve workplace wellbeing and mental health.

Armitage said they were looking forward to seeing improvements in the industry.

Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive, Steve Armitage.

Keynote speaker and futurist, Dr Ben Hamer said mental health support is one of the main aspects Gen Z employees search for in a job.

“A quarter of the workforce will be Gen Z in a few years,” he said.

“That generation is extremely mental health literate.”

Doocey said improving wellbeing in the sector will help create an environment that “young people want to be a part of”.

Technology and Artificial Intelligence were also mentioned as being critical to securing the industry’s future.

Keynote speaker and futurist Dr Ben Hamer at the Christchurch Hospitality NZ Conference.

Hamer urged hospitality businesses to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the technology can be used to “improve guest services”.

Hamer said: “As a sector heavily impacted by tourism, artificial intelligence (AI) can help us have meaningful interactions and improve service.”

He said with “AI’s real-time translation”, it is a tool that needs to be embraced in tourism and hospitality.

Hamer said another technology the industry needs to prepare for is 3D printing.

“3D printing is going to double over the next few years alone, like printing food - you can 3D print dough, chocolate, burgers, intricate meals,” he said.

At that, members of the audience could be seen shaking their heads.

Hamer went on to say, “even if robots can do this stuff, it doesn’t mean they should.

“People want authentic human engagement in hospitality ... not always a robot,” he said.

Christchurch’s Te Pae Convention Centre is hosting the conference, which will come to a close tomorrow.











