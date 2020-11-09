Horrendous hail and heavy thunderstorms hit Auckland, drivers urged to take extra caution

Horrendous hail on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Supplied

"Horrendous" hail and heavy thunderstorms have hit Auckland and drivers are being cautioned to take extra care.

Photos, taken by people commuting home, show buckets of hail at Sunnynook train station on Auckland's North Shore.

Only a few people can be seen taken taking cover, while the road next to the railway is covered in hail.

The MetService is expecting the hailstorm to last for at least the next hour.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has also reported heavy patches of rain across the Auckland Motorway system this afternoon.

"Please slow down, drive to the road conditions and do turn on your headlights," NZTA said in a tweet.