Horizons apologises over Punakewhitu/Gentle Annie earthworks consultation

Around 120 protesters gathered at the site last week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Horizons Regional Council has apologised to a Whanganui hapū after a consent was granted to excavate a section of the Punakewhitu/Gentle Annie maunga without consultation.

Work was suspended on the site last week after 120 people gathered to protest the earthworks, taking place to widen a road, which appeared to have taken place with little consultation with local hapū.

The maunga is metres away from a popular lookout point on the Whanganui River Rd, which overlooks a picturesque valley that includes the Whanganui River.

Protest organiser Ken Mair said last week the earthworks at the site began on Wednesday to the surprise of local hapū.

"You can see my marae from right here, and I didn't know anything about it," he said.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Horizons Regional Council strategy and regulation group manager Dr Nic Peet said hapū were not included in the consultation process and the council was sorry.

"Horizons apologises unreservedly for not including hapū in the consent process and for the hurt and distress caused as a result," the statement said.

"Horizons also apologises directly to maunga Punakewhitu."

It was Horizons' intention to meet with local hapū to convey the apology in person, the statement said.

"Horizons would like to continue dialogue with all parties to seek resolution and restoration and will take a lead from hapū in this respect."

The Chronicle has requested a copy of the original consent from Horizons.

More to come ...