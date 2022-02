Police gear up to tow cars outside parliament, conversion therapy bill passed and further developments in Russia in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a 57-year-old man in Waikato Hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson say the injured man was admitted to hospital on Monday after a serious assault in Taneatua at 2pm.

Police were at an address overnight in Cobham St, Taneatua, where a scene examination was continuing today.

Wilson said anyone with information could contact police via 105 and quote file number 220214/0810, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.