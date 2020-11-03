Homicide: Police search for clues after body found in burning car in Manurewa

Police on Alfriston Rd, Manurewa, where a body was found in a burning vehicle. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police are scouring part of a South Auckland road for clues after a body was found inside a burning vehicle in the early hours of this morning.

Just over eight hours since police and fire services were called to Alfriston Rd in Manurewa, about 3am, officers remain at the scene where a burnt-out car now sits on the side of the road.

A homicide investigation is under way, police confirmed earlier.

A number of detectives wearing bullet-proof vests can be seen looking in and around the charred remains of the vehicle - the windows of which have been blown out, as has the roof.

Other offices clad in high-vis jackets stand guard within the cordon and not far from where a blue tent has been put up.

The vehicle has come off the road and into nearby bush.

Just behind it, on the middle of the road, are two bits of white-coloured material or possibly a shirt.

Police said late this morning that there was no new information to pass on at this time.

Victim's identity unknown

Authorities earlier said they were working with a man in relation to this matter and that he was helping officers with their inquiries.

Police are also working to identify the victim, saying it was their current priority to do so and to find their next of kin.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, of Counties Manukau Police, said fire crews attended the scene early this morning and extinguished the fire - before the body was discovered inside.

A large cordon is in place as officers continue a scene examination.

Alfriston Rd is closed between Mill Rd and Alfriston and motorists are being told to find alternative routes or to expect delays, as diversions have been put in place.

Local schools - including Alfriston (primary) School and The Gardens Early Childhood Education centre - remain open; but parents were told of the situation.

Those dropping off pupils at Alfriston School were told they needed to use the alternative Mill Rd carpark instead of the main entrance on Alfriston Rd.