A 34-year-old man was arrested at the property and charges are being considered, police said.

Cordons are in place and a scene examination will be carried out over the coming days.

Police do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, and we are providing them with support at this tragic time,” said the spokesperson.

The investigation is in its early stages.

The public can expect to see an increased police presence in Pātea while the inquiries continue.