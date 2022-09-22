A homicide investigation is underway after a woman's body was discovered in Manurewa house which caught on fire this weekend. Photo / NZ Herald

A homicide investigation is under way after a woman's body was discovered at a house fire in South Auckland on Saturday night.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Veronica McPherson said the death was initially treated as unexplained, but "our inquiries to date have determined this is now a homicide investigation".

She said the woman has now been identified but the woman's family gave been granted an interim non-publication order by the Coroner.

"The victim's family continue to be supported by Victim Support and the investigation team as they deal with their loss," McPherson said.

A scene guard remains at the Nina Place address while a scene examination is completed, McPherson said.

"Further updates will be provided as the police investigation allows."

On September 20, police charged a man with assault and breaching a protection order after the fire.

McPherson had earlier said a man hospitalised after the fire had been charged with male assaults female and contravening a protection order.

A bedside court hearing was held the day before as he was still in hospital.

Neighbours of the Nina Place house said volcano-like flames lit up the night sky when the home caught alight.

"My son thought it was a volcano so we went to have a look and made sure it wasn't one of our friends or the place of someone we knew."

It was very alarming, the neighbour said.

A witness, who saw the aftermath of the blaze, earlier described the house as being torched black with only the bare structure left behind.

Fire crews and emergency staff were called to the fire at 12.10am.