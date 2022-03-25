Homicide investigation launched after death of 36-year-old woman in Gisborne

A scene examination will be carried out by police today. Photo / NZME

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a 36-year-old woman was found dead in Gisborne.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Kirk said police were called to reports of an altercation on Titoki St overnight.

When police got there they found the woman dead at the scene.

Inquiries were under way to establish exactly what happened, Kirk said.

"Police are still seeking those involved and want to reassure the public that we are committed to locating this offender/s.

"We believe this includes specific groups of people and it's not believed there is any risk to the wider public."

