Homicide investigation launched after 10-month old baby dies of non-accidental injuries in Auckland

Police have set up a tent outside properties on Vandeleur Avenue in Birkdale after a baby was taken to Starship Hospital suffering critical injuries.

A homicide investigation has been launched after a 10-month old baby presented to Auckland's Starship Hospital with "non-accidental" injuries.

Waitematā Police Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor confirmed at midday today the 10-month-old baby boy brought in to Starship Hospital on Wednesday evening has died.

"Sadly, the child passed away in hospital yesterday evening. A post-mortem is taking place today," Proctor said.

"As such, the investigation has now been upgraded to a homicide inquiry."

"Police inquiries are continuing, and any further updates will be provided when able."

Yesterday, Proctor confirmed they believe the injuries were "non-accidental" and were now working to find out what happened.

Officers have been seen at a property in Vandeleur Ave, Birkdale, on both Thursday and Friday.

A blue tent was set up out the front, between two properties.