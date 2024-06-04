Surge in serious young offenders, new Government tax hits EV owners and expert offers advice ahead of tonight's $43 million Lotto Powerball jackpot. Video / NZHerald / Gettyimages

A homicide investigation is under way in Whanganui after a woman was found dead at a Springvale property.

Detective Senior Sergeant Brett Humphrey said police were called to a Fitzherbert Ave property at 7.11pm on Tuesday where they found a woman dead.

“A 50-year-old man has been arrested and is assisting police with our inquiries,” Humphrey said.

“Police are still working to establish what has occurred at the address and a scene examination is under way.

“While formal identification is still to take place, we can confirm the victim and man arrested are known to each other.”

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said they saw police arrive on Tuesday evening.

They said they did not know the victim personally but the property was usually quiet.

Police did not believe there was any risk to the public.

“Police will be working with Victim Support to support the family at this extremely difficult time. We are unable to comment further at this early stage, but will provide an update as soon as one becomes available.”

