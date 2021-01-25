Homes threatened by large scrub fire in Christchurch's Redcliffs

The fire in Redcliffs. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services are responding to a large scrub fire in Christchurch's Redcliffs.

Fire services were flooded with multiple calls reporting the blaze on Balmoral Hill, near Glentrae Rd, at about 1.40pm on Monday.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the blaze is stretching 50m x 100m and a number of homes are under threat.

A helicopter is en-route from Christchurch Airport.

NZME reporter George Heard said the fire is getting very close to homes.

He said it is burning into a lot of scrub and pine trees and fire crews are protecting multiple houses the fire is moving towards.

Heard said there are about five houses in the firing line, and the nearest one is two meters away from the flames.

He said firefighters can be seen on the scaffolding of a construction site, and other firefighters are on the decks of other properties to protect them.

At 2pm temperatures were sitting near 27C in the garden city.

Christchurch City councillor Aaron Keown said he can see heavy smoke coming up over Mt Pleasant and into Heathcote.

It comes after a scrub fire chewed through 15 hectares in the hills above Cass Bay last Tuesday.

Twenty homes were evacuated as a trio of helicopters with monsoon buckets tried to contain the blaze.

Fire services are still investigating what sparked the fire.

It was one of several fires in Canterbury on Tuesday.

Christchurch remains in a restricted fire season meaning a permit is needed to light a fire as temperatures continues to soar in the garden city.