Homes evacuated after forest fire spreads in Far North

Three homes in the Far North have been evacuated overnight after a large and uncontained forest fire spread.

The blaze broke out at Matawaia, near Kaikohe, about 3.30pm yesterday, sending smoke as far away as Paihia.

Up to 13 fire crews and six helicopters were fighting the blaze at its peak and it had burned through about 120ha by 8pm.

Five crews have remained on scene overnight to monitor the situation and more ground crews and helicopters are due back at first light this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said smoke from the fire had been smelt and seen in the Bay of Islands.

Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency NZ will also be back at first light at the scene of another large blaze in Clarence Valley in Marlborough.

Fire incident controller Brian Keown said FENZ said: "There's a moon bucket being left in on site.

"[The Department of Conservation] and FENZ staff will be going in for a look and they'll make a determination of how much work needs to be done."

The fire has burned through about 400ha in Ka Whatā Tū O Rakihouia Conservation Park, causing extensive damage to the Goose Flat Hut.