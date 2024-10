Extreme weather hits the South Island, data shows decrease in retail spending and Land Search and Rescue asks for help. Video / NZ Herald / George Heard

By RNZ

A homemade bomb blew up near a police officer during a search at a property in Feilding this week.

Police said a man was arrested on Thursday after a tip that he had a prohibited military-style semi-automatic firearm.

An improvised explosive device was found during a later second search.

While the Defence Force’s explosive ordnance disposal team were securing the homemade bomb, another detonated near a police officer.