Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Homeless in Rotorua spotlight as council moves camp from Salvation Army – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The homeless and their possessions outside the Salvation Army store on Amohia St in Rotorua. Photo / Kelly Makiha

The homeless and their possessions outside the Salvation Army store on Amohia St in Rotorua. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • Homeless people in Rotorua were moved from Amohia St, sparking criticism from a charity worker.
  • Businesses reported revenue loss due to the encampment, but the Salvation Army opposed displacement as a solution.
  • Auckland reported a 53% increase in rough sleeping, highlighting a broader homelessness issue across the country.

They were the “invisible”. A subset of society who were hidden in plain sight, keeping to themselves and not usually bothering people.

But the homeless are in the spotlight for recent antics in Rotorua.

A group of homeless people have been camping out on Amohia St, outside the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand