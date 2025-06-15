Sadly, the Rotorua homelessness problem is duplicated in most cities and towns in New Zealand.
In Auckland, the Council Community Committee reported in March that there had been a 53% increase in people sleeping rough in the city, blamed on the Government’s hard line on unruly tenants in social housing.
Kāinga Ora got rid of 299 tenancies in the year to March – double the previous year, Newstalk ZB reported.
Data from Auckland Council’s Community Impact team show the number of people known to be living in cars, parks or on the streets rose from 426 in September to 653 people in January, prompting a “please help” letter to the Government.
It’s a fact that homelessness is part of a bigger social problem and solving it is nearly impossible.
Estrangement and a loss of family connection play a role for some, while addiction, poor mental health and poverty are a given.
Certainly, the anti-social behaviours need addressing, but the community ultimately needs to accept the homeless as a part of our society.
There are too many to stay hidden in plain sight anymore. It’s not a crime to be homeless and unfortunately, for now, the problem is here to stay.
Our Government needs to give more support to those at the coal face.
