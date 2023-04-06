The burglar claims there's a Mongrel Mob "patch waiting" if he wants to join the gang but a judge is determined to steer the young father away from a life of crime. Photo / NZME

A young burglar has been sentenced to home detention after a judge noted he was resisting joining the Mongrel Mob.

Peterson Tuara-Hanna, a 20-year-old father-of-two, was one of five men involved in a raid on a house at Haumoana in Hawke’s Bay in May last year.

One stayed in the car while Tuara-Hanna and three others went in, looking for cannabis, the Hastings District Court heard on Thursday.

When they found no cannabis, Tuara-Hanna threatened one of the occupants and the group then rifled through the house, taking what they wanted.

They left with about $1000 worth of possessions, including a games console and a speaker, which were still in the vehicle when it was stopped by police.

Tuara-Hanna pleaded guilty to burglary, and to seven other charges including possessing cannabis, possessing a knife and an offensive weapon, and resisting police.

The drugs and weapons charges were related to separate incidents.

One was in August when he was searched by police and they found 23 grams of cannabis and a black-handled knife.

In October, he was found to have 2.93g of cannabis and a knuckle duster, and in February he fled from a bail address when police came to check on him.

Judge Gordon Matenga said the lead offence before the court was the burglary.

He accepted it was not a premeditated crime but a spontaneous act, and that there had been no violence.

“But the behaviour was intimidating and menacing in the sense that there were four of you,” the judge said.

He said Tuara-Hanna claimed he was resisting joining the Mongrel Mob and a patch was available to him if he wanted it.

“Sending you to prison will just speed up that process in my view,” Judge Matenga said. “I’m not going to send you to prison today.”

But the judge also declined defence counsel Alan Cressey’s suggestion of intensive supervision with community detention – a night-time curfew.

The judge said home detention was the appropriate option, and “sends the correct message”.

“You have gone to a person’s sanctuary, their home, and you have, with others, invaded their space and privacy,” Judge Matenga said.

He sentenced Tuara-Hanna to five months of home detention, with conditions to attend counselling and courses.

Tuara-Hanna has spent 10 months under a 24-hour curfew while on bail.