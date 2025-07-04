Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Crime

Kaiwaka farmer Niven Lowrie admits to animal neglect, 14 deer found dead

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

One deer at Niven Lowrie's farm in Kaiwaka had its antlers entangled in fencing and had to be euthanised. File photo / NZME

One deer at Niven Lowrie's farm in Kaiwaka had its antlers entangled in fencing and had to be euthanised. File photo / NZME

A deer had to be euthanised after it was found with its antlers entangled in a fence and its body caught in thick mud.

The trapped and emaciated stag was part of a bigger problem at a Northland deer farm, where many animals had been starved as they were left

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime