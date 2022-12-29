Few things ruin a trip quite like arriving at your destination only to find your bags have gone walkabouts. Here's how to avoid losing your precious belongings in the first place and what can help them be reunited with you as soon as possible if the worst does happen. Video / NZ Herald

Airline travellers holidaying in New Zealand have been left with no clothes as they wait for their luggage to turn up, with one woman wearing items from her mother’s wardrobe for the past fortnight.

People returning from across the globe for Christmas have been dismayed and frustrated after their bags went missing in transit.

Kirsty McAulay travelled from London to Auckland via Singapore on an Air New Zealand flight to spend Christmas with her family.

However, even after forking out triple the costs of her usual airfare, she has been left disappointed.

”When I landed and was waiting by the carousel to claim my luggage, a staff member told me my bag was not on this flight, it won’t be on the carousel and I’d have to check with the baggage services.

“When I went to the baggage counter, the lady wrote down my luggage number and said I would get my bag delivered to the address I am staying at in Auckland within 1-2 business days.

“However, it’s been over nine days and I have no idea where my bags are,” McAulay said.

She said she had never had this issue before and for that reason she did not take travel insurance.

“But that shouldn’t matter. I paid $6000 for the airfare, which is usually $2000. The fact that I paid such an astronomical cost to not have any clue where my baggage is is not okay.”

McAulay said her frustrations mounted when her calls to the airline went unanswered.

“I have not yet received my bag or any notification from Air New Zealand about them. Not even an acknowledgement email.

“When I check on the baggage tracker, it says pending, check back later. That makes me think they have no idea where my bag is.

“I have contacted the airport and the baggage phone line. But when you call them, it goes to an automatic call, after that waiting, then straight to technical difficulties and hung up.”

She had also called baggage-handling company Menzies Aviation without success.

“I can’t go to London without my bag. I am lucky that I can survive here with my mum’s wardrobe.

Queues of baggage at Auckland Airport on Christmas Day. Photo / Ant Clausen

Air New Zealand chief operating officer Alex Marren today appealed for patience, saying while the airline recognised the seriousness of the issue, it was grappling with a global issue compounded by complex international connections into New Zealand, severe weather in North America, busy airports and Covid sickness.

“We totally understand how frustrating it is to have luggage misplaced, especially during the summer holidays. Rest assured we’re doing all we can to reunite customers with lost or misplaced luggage as soon as possible.”

Marren said the airline was taking immediate steps including seconding staff and volunteers to answer queries and handle lost bags, rolling out new technology with logging and locating mishandled bags and working with other airlines to simplify baggage tracking.

However, the travel industry was still recovering from a standstill during Covid and this summer was one of the busiest ever.

“Finding a solution is a priority for us. It’s a tall order to ask customers waiting for their bags to be more patient than they already are, but we’re doing all we can to solve this. That’s why we’re working closely with border agencies, airport companies, other airlines and ground handlers on a system-wide solution.”

Another holidaymaker, Ant Clausen, was in a similar situation, unable to start the first leg of his holiday Downunder.

“We flew Qantas from London Heathrow via Perth and Melbourne and arrived in New Zealand on Christmas Day at 5am.

“Inside the airport it is a luggage graveyard with only one staff member sitting behind a desk with a long queue of disgruntled travellers,” Clausen said.

“It is absolutely unacceptable and thousands of travellers to New Zealand are without their luggage. With tourism being the biggest earner for New Zealand why is nothing being done about this?”

“No one is taking responsibility for our lost luggage. No one is answering phones, and no one is updating us.

“We are now five days in and unable to begin our holiday.”

Clausen said he was lucky he had family here so he could borrow clothes.

“We’ve had no help from anyone and no sign of receiving our luggage. All we were given was a link online that never gets updated. Phone calls remain unanswered. It has been five days without clothes and essential items.”

Clausen said even an airport staff member admitted to them “the situation is dire” and they too “felt helpless”.

“We are in this terrible state of limbo and we’ve not even been able to sleep properly because of all the anxiety this is causing. I know that sounds dramatic but it’s true.

“We can’t proceed with our holiday and lives until this is sorted.”

A Qantas spokesperson said the bags of some customers transiting in Australia onto flights to New Zealand had missed the connecting flight.

“We are working with our baggage handling supplier in Auckland to reunite customers with their bags as soon as possible.”

An Auckland Airport spokesperson said they were continuing to see the downstream impact of offshore disruption in the aviation system affecting travellers arriving in New Zealand.

“As a result of this disruption, mishandled bags are arriving daily at Auckland Airport. While the number can fluctuate, there are currently larger than usual volumes.

“It’s an issue Auckland Airport continues to be concerned about, recognising how frustrating it can be for customers to lose their bags.

“We are working with airlines and their ground handlers to see what can be done to resolve it.”

The spokesperson said Auckland Airport advised travellers to pack any critical items such as medications, high-value and irreplaceable items in their carry-on hand luggage rather than in check-in luggage.







