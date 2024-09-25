Day 1: Organise a busy day to dust off flight fatigue

Stepping out of the air-conditioned terminal, the warm air immediately hit me, a welcome relief from the cold winter I had left behind. The arrival process was smooth, with the new SmartGates allowing quick entry. Before I knew it, I was in an Uber heading to my hotel.

After a refreshing shower and breakfast, I was ready to explore the city. My first stop is Dubai Mall, home to the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. The lift, one of the fastest in the world, whisked me up 140 floors at an ear-popping speed. The bird’s-eye view from the top was spectacular, making the surrounding skyscrapers appear small.

Fresh from uploading my pics to social media — you have to show off these things — I explored the mall. Despite not being an avid shopper, I found Dubai Mall, like many in the city, is a tourist attraction in itself. It’s home to the gigantic Dubai Aquarium, one of the world’s largest, and the Dubai Fountain, which hosts a free show featuring dancing water and lights.

Aerial view of Palm Jumeirah, an archipelago of artifical islands. Photo / 123rf

After a quick afternoon nap by the hotel pool, I went on a desert safari. Adrenalin surged through my veins as we roared over towering dunes in an ATV. I don’t know why our vehicle didn’t flip as we balanced on the precipice of the giant dunes, but it certainly woke me from my post-nap slumber.

The view of Burj Khalifa from the pool. Photo / Ash Jurberg

We arrived at a Bedouin-style tented camp where the scent of grilled meats and spices had my mouth watering in anticipation. Here, we had opportunities for camel rides, falcon feeding, and trying traditional crafts. Our day ended with a traditional Bedouin-style dinner under the stars — the tender lamb kebabs and sweet baklava were my favourites and a great way to end a busy but enjoyable day.

Visitors can experience a traditional Bedouin-style dinner under the stars in the Dubai desert. Photo / Ash Jurberg

Day 2: Mix the old with the new

Refreshed from a good night’s sleep, it was time to step back in time and visit old Dubai. At Dubai Creek, traditional wooden dhows laden with goods bobbed in the water. This area highlights Dubai’s humble origins as a pearl diving village, a far contrast from the modern city it has become.

I boarded a traditional abra (a small wooden boat used as a water taxi) for a cruise across Dubai Creek. On the other side, I wandered the narrow alleys of the spice souk, the air thick with the scent of frankincense, saffron and exotic spices. Each shopkeeper would offer me a sample as I passed, telling me their stock was “the best in the world” and urging me to buy a suitcase full of goods. Ignoring their pleas, I walked to the nearby Gold Souk, admiring the shops full of glittering gold. Unfortunately, there were no samples here and the prices exceeded my humble budget.

Traditional wooden boats called abras still ferry passengers across Dubai Creek. Photo / 123rf

For lunch, I ventured into one of Dubai’s countless Indian restaurants. With its large Indian population, I knew I was in for a treat, and the food was as good as any Indian food I had eaten anywhere in the world. Belly full of curry, I plunged back into modern Dubai — literally.

I found myself atop the Leap of Faith at the Aquaventure Waterpark in the famous Atlantis the Palm. My heart pounded as I stood at the edge of the park’s most terrifying slide. Below me was a near-vertical 27.5m drop that disappeared into a clear tube surrounded by sharks and stingrays. “This is certainly a way to get over jet lag,” I thought before plummeting down the chute, screaming like a child. After conquering my fears on the slide, I spent the rest of the day exploring the park — or, more accurately, floating along the aptly named Lazy River.

The Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark features the terrifying Leap of Faith slide, dropping 27.5m. Photo / 123rf

Once the sun set, I rewarded myself for my bravery by getting dinner and a beer at Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar within the resort. Although I was disappointed I couldn’t hear Gordon screaming obscenities at his chefs in the kitchen, the delicious food was a great way to end my time in Dubai.

As I boarded my connecting flight to Europe early the following day, I was glad I’d chosen to stop over in Dubai. In 48 hours, I’d experienced a diverse range of experiences from the heights of Burj Khalifa to the souks’ timeless charms. From heart-pumping adventures to peaceful moments under the desert stars, Dubai offers a perfect blend of experiences to cater to all needs.

Next time you book a long-haul flight to Europe, instead of using Dubai as a quick layover, make it the first stop on your vacation. With its mix of ancient traditions and modern attractions, this dynamic city is worth more than a few hours at the airport.

Tips:

Emirates runs direct flights from Auckland to Dubai arriving at 5.30am. Booking a room for the night before your arrival is advisable to ensure your hotel room is ready when you arrive.

Dubai summers are very hot. If you visit from May to September, be prepared for extreme heat, which will feel even hotter coming from a New Zealand winter.

New Zealand passport holders can get a free tourist visa on arrival in Dubai, valid for 30 days.

Checklist

DUBAI

GETTING THERE

Fly non-stop from Auckland to Dubai with Emirates. The flight time is about 17 hours.

DETAILS

visitdubai.com