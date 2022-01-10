Holidaymaker winched to safety after fall on Abel Tasman Coastal Track

A team from the rescue helicopter were able to winch Maura Taylor to safety, later transporting her to Nelson Hospital. Photo / Hamish Clark

A holidaymaker had a lucky escape after she was injured while walking on the Abel Tasman Coastal Track.

Maura Taylor was walking back from Cleopatra's Pool to Anchorage Bay on Sunday with members of her family where they were staying on a yacht.

Her sister, Greer Fricker of the Bay of Plenty, told the Herald when they reached a very steep part of the track, Taylor fell awkwardly, breaking her leg in two places.

Fortunately, they were at one of the highest points of the track and Fricker was able to call 111 for help.

"We were not too sure what would happen, we knew there was no road access so we weren't sure if we were going to have to get her down somehow.

"But once we knew the helicopter was coming, it was all out of our hands and we knew she'd be fine," she said.

A team from the rescue helicopter arrived and were able to winch Taylor to safety, later transporting her to Nelson Hospital.

"It was amazing as soon as the helicopter came. The guys are so professional and excellent with what they do, we were all sort of in awe really."

Taylor was still in hospital on Tuesday after having surgery to stabilise her ankle, it is hoped she will be discharged later today.

"She is rearing to be discharged and get on with things."

Fricker said they would all like to thank the rescue helicopter team.

"They are fantastic, we need to give them all the support we can. You never know when you'll need them."