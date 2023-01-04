Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Holiday tragedy: Hero Kiwi mum drowns while saving daughter

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A Kiwi woman holidaying in the Cook Islands drowned while saving her daughter yesterday. Photo / Supplied

A Kiwi woman holidaying in the Cook Islands drowned while saving her daughter yesterday. Photo / Supplied

A 52-year-old New Zealand woman has drowned while saving her 11-year-old daughter in Arorangi, Cook Islands.

In a statement on social media, the Cook Islands Police Service said the woman was holidaying from New Zealand with family and had gotten into difficulty while in the lagoon near the Arorangi jetty yesterday afternoon.

“The seas yesterday were described as rough with a strong lagoon current. She had gotten into difficulty while attempting to help her 11-year-old daughter, who was being swept out by the current.”

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Police said they received a distress call at 2.24pm and local volunteers were mobilised, including a neighbouring resident with a boat, and a dive boat.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“Several people were on hand to help, including Puaikura Fire and Police volunteers, and ambulance staff.

“The woman was recovered from the oceanside just before 4pm, some distance to the south of the jetty after being swept out through the passage.

“Police want to express appreciation for all the assistance from the Puaikura community and join them in extending sympathies to the family and friends affected by their sad loss.”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Read More

Latest from New Zealand