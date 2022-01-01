Holiday traffic snarled, deaths add to Christmas-New Year road toll

It's a slow crawl for motorists heading north from Auckland. Photo / Supplied

It's a slow crawl for motorists heading north from Auckland. Photo / Supplied

It's holiday traffic nightmare on the roads with holidaymakers experiencing bumper-to-bumper traffic across many parts of the country.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency was urging drivers to allow extra time for their journeys due to holiday traffic creating busy roads, and crashes causing closures.

State Highway 1 from Puhoi to Warkworth is blocked due to a crash near Cowan Bay Rd.

Motorists are urged to follow directions by emergency services and to expect significant delays in both directions.

UPDATE 2:30PM

Due to a crash near Cowan Bay Rd, one lane remains BLOCKED. Please follow directions by emergency services on-site. Current SB delays are back to Dome Valley & NB delays are back to Orewa. Please avoid the area & consider using SH16 as an alternate route. ^AP https://t.co/u0F6EHmwOj — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 2, 2022

In Waikato, State Highway 25 is closed at the Hikuai River Bridge due to a crash. The agency said contractors and tow trucks are now on site.

SH25 TAIRUA TO HIKUAI, WAIKATO - CRASH - 12:50PM

Due to a crash, the state highway is now CLOSED at Hikuai River Bridge. Contractors and tow are now on-site. Please expect DELAYS. An update will be provided when the road status has changed. ^LZ pic.twitter.com/5DMDte8Q0C — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) January 1, 2022

Congestion warnings have been put in place also on SH25 for both directions in Tairua and southbound on SH1 between Cambridge and Tirau. The agency is urging motorists to allow extra time for their journeys and to expect delays.

WAIKATO/BAY OF PLENTY - CONGESTION – 12PM

Congestion warnings are now in place for the following routes:

• SH1 Cambridge to Tirau - Southbound

• SH25 Tairua – Both directions

Motorists are advised to expect DELAYS. Please allow extra time for your journey. ^LZ pic.twitter.com/BLs7AVEg3A — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) January 1, 2022

It is also a slow crawl for motorists heading north due to holiday traffic, with massive delays on SH1 northbound between Puhoi and Wellsford.

SH1 PUHOI TO WELLSFORD - 11:40AM

Due to holiday traffic, motorists are advised to expect northbound delays on #SH1 between Puhoi & Wellsford. Allow extra time for your journey & consider SH16 to Wellsford via Kaukapakapa. ^LZ pic.twitter.com/ABiIbNFt9R — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 1, 2022

The holiday toll reached 11 when a motorcyclist died after coming off the road in Northland just after midnight.

The male rider died at the scene on State Highway 12 in Kaihu around 12.20am.

A motorcycle passenger received moderate injuries and was taken to Whangārei Hospital for treatment.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The Christmas-New Year holiday road toll period finishes at 6am on Wednesday.