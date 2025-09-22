A local who drove past and saw the scene told the Herald the car smashed through a brick gate in Blockhouse Bay.

Emergency services rushed to a crash between a car and a person after a car was seen smashing through a residential property in southwest Auckland.

Police received a report of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Whitney St, Blockhouse Bay at about 2.40pm this afternoon.

Inquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.

A local who drove past and saw the scene told the Herald the car smashed through a brick gate on one property before going through the fence on the second property.