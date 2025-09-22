Blockhouse Bay crash: Pedestrian seriously injured after car hits property
A local who drove past and saw the scene told the Herald the car smashed through a brick gate in Blockhouse Bay.
Emergency services rushed to a crash between a car and a person after a car was seen smashing through a residential property in southwest Auckland.
Police received a report of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Whitney St, Blockhouse Bay at about 2.40pm this afternoon.
Inquiries are
ongoing to understand the full circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.
