The Prime Minister’s Office is refusing to release communications between Christopher Luxon and an individual associated with American football player Travis Kelce relating to an invitation he sent for Kelce and singer Taylor Swift to marry in New Zealand.
Luxon last month posted a video on social media congratulatingKelce and Swift on their engagement and saying there would be no better than place than New Zealand to hold their wedding or have their honeymoon.
Speaking at a lunch event the following day, Luxon revealed he had heard from someone in business with Kelce about the invitation.
The Herald requested that communication with Kelce’s business partner under the Official Information Act (OIA), but the Prime Minister’s Office responded on Monday refusing it.
That’s because, the Prime Minister’s Office says, “the communications referenced in the media reporting were sent and received by Rt Hon Luxon in his capacity as a private individual, as opposed to in his official capacity as Prime Minister”.
“As such, the information you have requested... is not official information, as defined in section 2 of the Act. No additional official information has been identified as relevant to this part of your request.”
Ministers don’t have to release information that they have sent in a personal capacity. This includes information they have sent in their capacity as an MP or a member of a political party.
The Ombudsman says information can become “official information” if used for ministerial purposes.
There are several factors to be considered when determining if information is held in a minister’s official capacity, such as the nature and context of the information, the context in which it came to be held, and its use.
While the Prime Minister’s Office didn’t release this correspondence, it did provide two emails Luxon’s office received on the topic.
One was from someone praising Luxon as “the country’s cheerleader”, while the second was from an individual wanting to “amplify” his message within the Indian community.
He then highlighted some potential locations, including Aoraki Mount Cook and the Waitomo Caves.
