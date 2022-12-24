One person has died following a crash on Kotata Rise in Whangarei. Photo / Google Maps

A motorist has died after a crash in Port Whangārei last night, taking the holiday road toll to two.

Police responded to reports of the crash on Kotata Rise around 10.10pm.

A police spokesperson said there were three other people in the car and they all suffered minor injuries.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.”

It is the second fatal crash during the official Christmas and New Year period, which runs from December 23 to January 4.

Yesterday a motorist died after crashing their car in Manawatū.

Police said the single-vehicle crash on Rongotea Rd, Rongotea was reported at 12.20am.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was found dead at the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances of that crash are also under way.

The provisional number of road deaths for 2022 stands at 362, the worst rate since 2018.



