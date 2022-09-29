Police last night posted on Facebook that the tsunami threat was a hoax. Photo / ODT File

Police last night posted on Facebook that the tsunami threat was a hoax. Photo / ODT File

Police have spoken to a man after a hoax tsunami threat in Dunedin last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond says members of the public reported a vehicle driving up and down Cavell St and the surrounding area about 9.30pm, transmitting through a loudhailer that there was a level 5 tsunami warning in place and residents should move to higher ground.

The vehicle was located at a Jackson St property in St Kilda and an 18-year-old man spoken to about the incident.

St Kilda beach, Dunedin. Photo / ODT

He has admitted to driving and playing loud music, but denied mentioning a tsunami, Bond said today.

Police last night posted on Facebook that the incident was a hoax.

Inquiries were continuing.