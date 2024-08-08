Advertisement
Historic Townley’s Building to get major makeover by BME Group

Gisborne Herald
By Kim Parkinson
3 mins to read
The Townley's Building and former West Lake Hotel in Gisborne is about to undergo a major makeover.

Plans are under way to give the historic Townley’s Building on Gisborne’s main street an overdue makeover after 26 years of neglect.

The former West Lake Hotel on the corner of Gladstone Rd and Peel St is about to transform a derelict three-storey building into a vibrant community asset.

Christchurch-based property development company BME Group has started the renovation project aimed at breathing new life into the city’s downtown area.

BME Group bought the property in July this year with plans to give the building a major makeover.

Built in 1926, the Townley’s Building was once home to the West Lake Hotel and the popular China Palace restaurant. It currently houses retail tenants including a jeweller, clothing shop and bar.

All of the existing tenants will remain and an Indian restaurant will open shortly in one of the vacant spaces.

“The Townley’s Building, a silent witness to Gisborne’s rich past, has suffered from neglect for 26 years resulting in derelict spaces in a prime location that could otherwise provide employment opportunities and vibrant activity in the heart of downtown Gisborne,” BME Group director Slade Hocking said.

“We (Hocking and fellow director Billy McLachlan) are working closely with our team to ensure there are minimal disruptions to the existing tenants.”

A rendered drawing showing the Townley's Building after it has been renovated.
In a press release, BME Group said it was dedicated to transforming neglected and low seismic-rated properties into vibrant community assets throughout the country.

“The amount of vacant and derelict spaces on the main street of several towns and cities we work in is concerning for a number of reasons,” Hocking said. “The health and safety risks posed by these neglected buildings have been a longstanding concern and also hinders the revitalisation of the main street that local business owners and councils have invested so greatly in.”

“The cost to remediate these buildings has been a significant roadblock, deterring potential investors and owners alike,” McLachlan said. “The high cost of materials and labour, coupled with the lack of lending support, has made it difficult for anyone to undertake these essential upgrades.”

“This revitalisation is expected to increase foot traffic, providing a positive impact on local businesses,” BME Group’s release said. “The once grand lady of downtown will be given a new lease on life, contributing to the overall economic and social vitality of Gisborne.”

BME Group is in the planning stages with its engineers to undertake seismic upgrades to 80% NBS.

Once the plans have been completed and approved by Gisborne District Council, it intends to begin work immediately.

Thirty tonnes of rubbish have already been cleared from the West Lake Hotel.

The building space holds potential for an array of uses, including short and long-term accommodation.

BME Group is finalising plans for the upper storeys and is open to expressions of interest.

“We are extremely excited and proud to be undertaking this project and committed to the revitalisation of this landmark building,” Hocking said.

The expected completion date is in the first quarter of 2025.

BME Group has transformed heritage buildings in Invercargill, Blenheim and Christchurch.

This is its first project in the North Island.




