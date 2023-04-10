Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Hinemoa Elder: Do you really need that superannuation increase?

By Hinemoa Elder
3 mins to read
A few extra dollars may not mean much to some superannuitants, but it might make a huge difference in someone else's hands. Photo / John Borren

A few extra dollars may not mean much to some superannuitants, but it might make a huge difference in someone else's hands. Photo / John Borren

OPINION

Superannuation has increased by about $100 a couple a fortnight and about $70 for individuals, as of April 1.

New Zealand’s universal superannuation means some of the 880,000 people receiving a pension increase won’t

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand