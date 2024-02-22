Several schools in Taupō have been placed in lockdown while police deal with an incident in the suburb of Hilltop. Video / NZHerald

A man is on the run in Taupō after a confrontation with a woman where they were both armed with knives.

The man is now believed to be armed with a gun and has evaded police since yesterday afternoon, sparking a lockdown of schools in the Hilltop area.

“If you refuse to come to us, we will find you,” police have warned the man.

Taupō Area Commander Inspector Phil Edwards told the man they “knew who he was”.

“Come forward sooner rather than later, there is no need to make it harder than it needs to be.”

Armed police responded to an altercation between the man and a woman armed with knives at the Hilltop area around 1.40pm on Thursday.

There were no reports of injuries.

The man’s vehicle and a firearm were located. Police believe the man is armed with an additional firearm.

Police teams including the Armed Offenders Squad and dog units searched the area extensively.

“We are taking this seriously and realise how unsettling this has been particularly for the younger members of our community whose schools went into lockdown.

“We have been asked if our kids are safe to go to school today - the answer to that is yes.

“We will also be visiting schools to provide reassurance and thank those children for their bravery and listening to instructions when it was important.”

Police will speak with the man’s friends, family and associates today and will also be visible in the community.

Police thanked members of the public for their patience and understanding.

“It is our priority to take this man into custody, and associates can expect us to be knocking on doors and executing search warrants.”

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call police 111, referencing the event number P057866209.



