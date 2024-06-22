Hillary Outdoors to open new outdoor programme in the Coromandel

Hillary Outdoors is expanding into the Coromandel.

Hillary Outdoors has expanded into the Coromandel with the purchase of a former retreat where it intends to have outdoor education programmes operational by February.

Chief executive Hillary Campbell confirmed the acquisition of the former Tangiaro Kiwi Retreat in Port Charles on the Coromandel Peninsula, marking a significant milestone in the organisation’s commitment to providing high impact opportunities for youth.

Campbell said the new centre, with about 30 buildings already on site, would be known as Hillary Outdoors Coromandel.

The development would fulfil the not-for-profit’s goal of finding a marine and conservation centre where they could reach more Kiwi youth and equip them with skills for brighter futures.

She said the organisation had been looking for a suitable site for conservation programmes since 2017.

“We had asked clients and staff if they could pick a suitable place, anywhere in New Zealand, where would it be, and about 90% said the Coromandel.

“It is such a perfect match.”

The new centre, combined with their Tongariro operation and various programmes would now enable them to host an estimated 10,000 youth each year, she said.

In the Coromandel, there would be longer multi-week programmes operating, with some focus on community engagement.

“We have students doing a variety of things in the community.”

There had also been local employment opportunities as several staff were required to manage and maintain the property.

Campbell said a number of local people had already been recruited.

Hillary Outdoors chairman David Tommas said the acquisition of retreat, encompassing 340 hectares of land, with 242 hectares protected by the QEII National Trust and home to one of the highest populations of kiwi birds on privately owned land in the Coromandel, fulfilled their vision.

“This unique location offers exceptional opportunities for experiential learning in the bush, coastal, and marine environments of the Northern Coromandel.”

The establishment of Hillary Outdoors Coromandel allowed for more outdoor education experiences for youth, he said.

Campbell said it was an exciting prospect to provide opportunities for youth to have hands-on experiences in a marine and native bush environment.

“Providing immersive experiences where more youth want to protect and preserve the marine and land ecosystems is what we are about, with kaitiakitanga as one of the three values we hold as an organisation.”

Through the programmes, students would engage in journeys and expeditions that offered continuous opportunities for youth development and environmental stewardship, Campbell said.

Collaborating with the local community was high on Hillary Outdoors’ agenda as development of the new centre got under way, with open nights and meet-and-greet meetings planned to which the community would be invited.

“We are excited for the opportunities it will not only provide youth, but also the local community, and are delighted to say that local Coromandel school, Hauraki Plains College is booked in the first week that the new centre opens,” Campbell said.

Founded by Sir Graeme Dingle in 1972 with Sir Edmund Hillary as patron, Hillary Outdoors was established with an innovative vision to combine the outdoors and education.







