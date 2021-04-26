GO NZ: Best spots to see native birds in New Zealand Northland to Rakiura,

Cape Kidnappers' Australasian Gannet colony boasts more than 20,000 of these beautiful birds. Photo / Supplied

Even if you are not yet an avid bird-watcher, branch out and explore some of New Zealand's best avian opportunities, writes Sarah Pollok

We New Zealanders are so enamoured with our native bird species that every October the most contentious news story across the country is which of our feathered friends is going to take top spot in Forest and Bird's annual Bird of the Year competition. The winner's worthiness is usually a divisive subject, mostly on the aptly named social media platform, Twitter.

We are also spoiled for choice when it comes to locations around Aotearoa to see these native species in the wild or at special birdlife centres. Here's where to go to bring some birdsong into your next holiday or short break.

Northland

On the largest island in the Bay of Islands, Urupukapuka Island, is where you will find Project Island Song, a wildlife sanctuary committed to restoring New Zealand's native birdsong. Through native tree planting, biosecurity measures and species protection, the project has reintroduced native birds to seven of the main islands including toutouwai (North Island Robin), tīeke (North Island Saddleback) and kākāriki. Hop on a ferry from Paihia or Russell to hear the natural music for yourself.

Love our iconic little kiwi bird? Then book in a night at the Kauri Top 10 Holiday Park and take a guided or DIY kiwi night walk at Trounson Kauri Park. Spotting our national bird isn't always a guarantee but one can still enjoy the 586ha reserve that is home to dozens of other native species, as well as gorgeously towering kauri trees. Although, if you've got your heart set on seeing a ngutu roa, check out the nocturnal kiwi house at Kiwi North.

Auckland

If you grew up in the city of sails, it's safe to assume your childhood involved at least one school trip to Tiritiri Mātangi. A world-renowned conservation success story, the island forest is completely predator-free, with more than 300,000 native trees and a spectacular array of native creatures, like the extremely rare tākahē, and famous tuatara. Only an hour's ferry ride from Auckland, the remote island makes civilisation feel worlds away.

Travel an hour north from the city and you'll find another of Aotearoa's best conservation efforts at Tāwharanui Regional Park. Almost entirely predator-free thanks to a 2.5km fence around the peninsular, the open sanctuary is a haven for more than 90 species of endangered or threatened birds, so keep an eye out for North Island robin, tākahē, pāteke (brown teal), kākāriki, tīeke, korimako (bellbird), and if you're lucky, the North Island brown kiwi.

For more than a century, Rotoroa Island was off-limits to the public. Now, the pest-free wildlife sanctuary is open to all and home to dozens of endangered birds from tūī and pīwakawaka (fantail) to tākahē and pūkeko. Pay a visit to the exhibition centre and museum, take a guided nature walk with an experienced ranger or turn your birding adventure into an overnight trip and stay at the island's retro-restored holiday homes.

Waikato

With a 47km pest-proof fence, Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari is officially New Zealand's largest ecological "island"; a wildlife haven that will impress birding experts and novices alike. A 30-minute drive from Cambridge, the natural oasis is rich with native trees and ferns that hundreds of bird populations call home. Freely explore the dense forest using their network of walking tracks, including a 16m-high Canopy Tower, or book a tour for the full experience.

New to birding-watching? New Zealand's largest walk-through aviary is the perfect place to start. Housed in Hamilton Zoo, the free-flight bird sanctuary is populated with all kinds of cheeky characters, from the kākā couple Kennedy and Makere, or the sneaky native parrots who are known for playing dead to get some extra attention from visitors and zoo staff.

Coromandel

If you're around Coromandel way, make your way to Tangiaro Kiwi Retreat; a privately-owned conservation estate and eco-tourist retreat where you'll find one of the largest kiwi populations on the peninsular. Explore the 325ha estate via its dozens of walking tracks or take a more luxurious approach with a guided tour and overnight stay at one of their chalets.

The Shorebird Coast is a scenic alternative to the southern motorway, and is often occupied by thousands of migrating shorebirds. Photo / Supplied

If you're still in the mood for some avian activity, take the scenic route back to Auckland via the Shorebird Coast. A scenic alternative to the southern motorway, the Hauraki Gulf's western shoreline is often occupied by thousands of migrating shorebirds. The coastline's white sand and shallow waters make it the perfect stop-off point for kūaka (bar-tailed godwits) as they migrate to and from the Arctic.

Bay of Plenty

As one of the world's last prehistoric rainforests, Whirinaki Te-Pua-a-Tāne Conservation Park is a must-visit for any wildlife fans. Dense with rimu, tōtara, kahikatea, mātai and miro trees (some as high as 215m), the rich forest is unsurprisingly popular with Aotearoa's rare and endangered birdlife. Keep an eye and ear out for the star of New Zealand's $10 note, the whio (blue duck), the rare kārearea (New Zealand falcon), and dozens of other beautiful birds.

For more than 50 years, conservationists have worked hard to turn Moutohorā (Whale Island) into a haven where New Zealand's precious wildlife can flourish. If the island's thriving bird population is anything to go by, it's safe to say they've been successful. Tightly protected by DoC, the precious island is accessible only via tours from their experienced and passionate operators, who will reveal a secret world hiding within the trees.

Rotorua

If someone says kōkako and you think of the coffee brand, it may be time to reconnect with the grey-feathered namesake. As one of New Zealand's most beautiful songbirds, the endangered creature is well-loved and looked after at Tauranga's Kaharoa Conservation Area, 36km north of Rotorua. Treat your ears to its impressive repertoire of tweets, clicks and mews when you amble along the Kaharoa Kōkako track. If you're lucky, you may just spot them gliding and hopping through the canopies.

You may not be an avid bird fan, but no one can deny the pure joy that comes from watching brand new baby kiwi bumble about. Lucky for you, the world's only publicly accessible, purpose-built kiwi conservation centre can be found in Rotorua. At The National Kiwi Hatchery Aotearoa, visitors get a behind-the-scenes peek at how our beloved bird is protected and cared for, with all entry fees supporting the facility's conservation work.

Taupō

Hidden within the quiet town of Tūrangi, along the southern shores of Lake Taupō, is a bird lover's paradise. Although dozens of native species can be spotted in surrounding streams, fields, and bush, it's the gorgeous whio that has birders flocking from around the country. Take your birding to the next level with Tongariro River Rafting's Blue Duck Experience, where you learn all about the native ducks while cruising along the mighty river.

Take your birding to the next level with Tongariro River Rafting's Blue Duck Experience, where you learn all about the native ducks whilst cruising along the mighty river. Photo / Supplied

Ruapehu

For a true "in the wild" birding experience, look no further than Tongariro National Park. Whether you're stopping by for a day hike, or embarking on an overnight trip, there are dozens of winged beauties to watch out for, from miromiro (tomtit), toutouwai and tūī to riroriro (grey warblers), kererū (New Zealand pigeon) and pīwakawaka. Although any keen birder will be set on spotting the rare but powerful native kārearea.

For a true 'in the wild' birding experience, look no further than Tongariro National Park. Photo / Supplied- April 27

Taranaki

Venture into the heart of Taranaki's forested hill-country and that's where you'll find Rotokare Scenic Reserve; a community-led conservation trust dedicated to restoring and protecting the region's unique ecosystem. Open every day to the public and run by a group of passionate volunteers, the 230ha catchment is now a flourishing home to local flora and fauna, with lakes and streams also full of native fish and eels.

If you love a walk in the woods, then enjoy some top-notch bird watching along the tracks of Pūrangi in Inglewood. In a recognised safe habitat for many of Aotearoa's threatened and native birds, start your journey at Inglewood's Experience Pūrangi Information Centre before making the 50-minute drive to Matau's Otunahe or Hidden Valley walks, which wind around lush sections of protected reserves.

Hawke's Bay

Whether you hop on a tractor with Gannet Beach Adventures, catch a bus with Gannet Overland Safaris, or adventure along by foot, Cape Kidnappers Gannet Colony is an avian attraction everyone must-see. Located atop the Cape's rocky cliffs, the world's largest, mainland gannet colony boasts more than 20,000 of the beautiful birds that soar then dive into the ocean between September and June before heading off to warmer climates.

Wellington

If it's not just birds you're keen to see, head to Wellington's world-famous Zealandia Te Māra a Tāne for an eco-adventure of epic proportions. Named one of the 100 greatest places in the world by Time magazine, the first fully-fenced urban ecosanctuary boasts more than 40 rare species within its lush borders that makes every visitor feel as if they've stepped back in time.

Nelson Tasman

Covering nearly 700ha of forest just south of Nelson, The Brook Waimārama Sanctuary is the largest fully fenced sanctuary in the South Island, making it the perfect spot to see Aotearoa's birdlife in action. Have a chat with the friendly crew of staff and volunteers before picking one of the dozens of tracks that meander through the forest, streams and waterfalls. All the while keeping an eye out for the hundreds of birds who've made the sanctuary home.

Covering nearly 700 hectares of forest just south of Nelson, The Brook Waimarama Sanctuary is the largest fully fenced sanctuary in the South Island. Photo / Supplied

Kaikōura

For the thrill-seeking birder, Kaikoura's Albatross Encounter is an experience not to be missed. In intimate groups of 13, you'll be taken 15 minutes out to sea from the wild Kaikōura coast where more than 14 species of albatross flock and feed. It's here you'll find one of the world's largest flying birds, the great albatross, whose wingspan can stretch up to 3.5m.

Queenstown

Set in the centre of Queenstown and home to more than 20 species of native wildlife, Kiwi Birdlife Park is a welcome little oasis for anyone keen to know more about our endangered wildlife. Family-owned and operated, the 2ha park has rehabilitated and bred precious birds and reptiles since 1986 and is 100 per cent visitor-funded. Check out Aotearoa's gorgeous creatures in their natural habitat, see them close-up during a conservation show, or take a self-guided audio tour as you explore.

Set in the centre of Queenstown and home to more than 20 species of native wildlife, including kea. Photo / Supplied

Wānaka

Mou Waho, a secluded island within Lake Wānaka, is home to more than 200 weka. Restored to its former glory after several fires ravaged the flora, "Outer island" as it's translated, is now a testament to what happens when DoC and the local community work in harmony.

Fiordland

With vast, untouched landscapes, it's no surprise Fiordland is a mecca for wildlife fans and keen bird watchers. And when it comes to getting the most out of this region's unique vistas and native wildlife, nothing beats a tour with a true local. Run by an enthusiastic team of nature guides, Trips and Tramps will take you through the best spots in this National Park for spotting some feathered friends, including kea, kākā, whio and kōtuku (white heron).

Southland

Last, but definitely not least, a trip to Ulva Island, a predator-free open island sanctuary close to Rakiura Stewart Island, should be high on any bird lover's list. Here, you'll get the chance to see many rare and endangered birds such as the South Island tīeke, mōhua (yellowhead), tītipounamu (rifleman), and Stewart Island brown kiwi. Here, the kiwi are active during the day as well as at night, so it's perhaps your best bet of seeing one in the wild.

Stewart Island Brown Kiwi can be found on nearby Ulva Island and are often active during the daytime. Photo / Great South

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newfinder.co.nz and newzealand.com